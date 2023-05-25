Charity helping young men feel ‘safe’ discussing feelings through poetry

Image of the ‘Poets Corner’ a bi-weekly open mic event, run by the charity Poetic Unity, where young people can perform and practice their poetry skills. (Ryan J Matthews-Robinson/PA)

By Jamel Smith, PA

A South London-based charity is using poetry as an outlet to “give young people a voice” and says writing poems is helping young people, especially men, feel safe discussing their feelings.