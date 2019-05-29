Charging president not an option, says special counsel Mueller

US special counsel Robert Mueller has said charging a president with a crime was “not an option” his team could consider in the Russia investigation.

Mr Mueller said he was bound by longstanding Justice Department opinions that say a president cannot be indicted while in office.

In his first public comments in the probe, Mr Mueller said “it would be unfair” to potentially accuse someone of a crime when the person could not stand trial to defend himself.

Mr Mueller’s comments echoed the findings in his public report.

Donald Trump (Evan Vucci/AP)

His report revealed that President Donald Trump tried to seize control of the Russia probe and force Mr Mueller’s removal to stop him from investigating potential obstruction of justice by the Republican president.

Mr Trump has called the investigation a “witch hunt”.

Press Association