Challenger victim’s lost school lessons to be taught in space

Thirty-two years after the teacher died in the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster, a pair of teachers turned astronauts on the International Space Station will pay tribute to Ms McAuliffe by carrying out her science classes.

As Nasa’s first designated teacher in space, McAuliffe was going to experiment with fluids in orbit and demonstrate Newton’s laws of motion for schoolchildren. She and six crewmates were killed after an explosion during lift-off on January 28 1986.

Two astronauts are set to hold the lessons Ms McAuliffe had planned (AP)

Astronauts Joe Acaba and Ricky Arnold will perform some of Ms McAuliffe’s lessons over the next several months.