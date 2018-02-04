News World News

Sunday 4 February 2018

Challenger concedes defeat in Cyprus presidential election

With nearly all votes from Sunday’s run-off election counted, Nicos Anastasiades had a 12-point lead over Stavros Malas.

Election workers pour ballots out of ballot boxes to begin counting in Cyprus’ presidential run-off at a polling station in Ayioi Omologites primary school in Nicosia (Petros Karadjias/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Incumbent Nicos Anastasiades has defeated challenger Stavros Malas by a significant margin in Cyprus’ presidential election.

State-run broadcaster RIK said Mr Malas telephoned Mr Anastasiades about an hour after polls closed to concede defeat.

Cyprus’ President Nicos Anastasiades leaves a voting booth during the presidential election in the southern coastal city of Limassol, Cyprus (Petros Karadjias/AP)

With nearly all votes from Sunday’s run-off election counted, Mr Anastasiades had a 12-point lead over Mr Malas.

It is the second time in a row that Mr Anastasiades, a conservative veteran politician, has defeated left-leaning Mr Malas in a head-to-head race for president.

Mr Anastasiades’ supporters in the capital Nicosia celebrated by honking car horns.

