Central Michigan University shooting suspect in custody

Central Michigan’s Emergency Communication said on its website that James Eric Davis Jr was arrested without incident early on Saturday.

The post says Davis was seen on a train passing through the north end of campus shortly after midnight.

The suspect in the shooting incident that happened on CMU's campus is now in custody. Get more details at https://t.co/9LfrVQwM0i. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 3, 2018

Police say Friday morning’s shooting at Campbell Hall happened when parents were arriving to pick up students for the beginning of a week-long spring break.