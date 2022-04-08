Celebrities go online to voice support for Ukraine

A group of stars from film, TV and music — including Bruce Springsteen, Hugh Jackman, Sir Elton John, Jon Bon Jovi, the Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish — have signed up for a social media campaign to show support for Ukraine.

The Global Citizen-organised social media rally on Friday urges governments, institutions, corporations and individuals to help fund humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and other regions of the world.

Celebrities are being asked to use their social media accounts to publicise the effort, using the hashtag #StandUpForUkraine.

Refugees in Ukraine and around the world need our help now. Join all of us on E Street and @glblctzn as we #StandUpForUkraine, and stand up for those displaced globally because everyone deserves safe and humane living conditions. https://t.co/yzBeGVXDEJ pic.twitter.com/NnBTYCzeKy — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) April 8, 2022

Springsteen posted a video on social media to show his support: “Refugees in Ukraine and around the world need our help now,” he said.

“Everyone deserves safe and humane living conditions.”

Barbra Streisand tweeted a link to Global Citizen and wrote: “I supported and hope you will too.”

The list of participants also includes The Weeknd, Alanis Morissette, Alejandro Sanz, Angélique Kidjo, Annie Lennox, Billy Joel, Celine Dion, Chris Isaak, Chris Rock, Demi Lovato, FINNEAS, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Green Day, Carole King, Jon Batiste, Juanes, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Leon Bridges, Luke Combs, Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Ozzy Osbourne, Pearl Jam, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shaquille O’Neal, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, Weezer, 5 Seconds of Summer, Dave Matthews, Radiohead, Miley Cyrus, Tame Impala, U2 and Usher.

Celine Dion took to Instagram to upload a video of support with a caption in English and French that said: “I’m calling in world leaders to help all those who are forced to leave their homes.”

Over 80 million people globally have been forced to leave their homes due to conflict, violence, persecution, or human rights violations. We must #StandUpForUkraine and for refugees around the world to ensure that they get the support that they need now: https://t.co/oQW2PhcuSb pic.twitter.com/DhaMCNxmQa — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 8, 2022

Ellen DeGeneres in her own video urged world leaders to “do the right thing and contribute the billions they need.”

The campaign has also been joined by players for the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies, the band Metallica, Billy Porter, Julian Lennon, Adam Lambert, Luis Fonsi, Padma Lakshmi, Weezer and Rita Ora.

The campaign takes place a day before a pledging conference on Saturday co-hosted by European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.