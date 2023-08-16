Cat’s out of the bag: Kitten turns up in a stolen car in Connecticut

Home > World News Cat’s out of the bag: Kitten turns up in a stolen car in ConnecticutOfficers are trying to trace the cat’s owner (Meriden Police Department via AP)By AP ReportersToday at 11:30US police examining a stolen car for evidence have made a surprising find – a kitten. Latest World NewsStunning pictures show osprey’s first flight from forest nestBoy (6) shot teacher in lung with mother’s handgun, child neglect case toldCat’s out of the bag: Kitten turns up in a stolen car in ConnecticutBrian Blessed in Three Lions rallying cry to spur England to World Cup victoryNorth Korea says Travis King wants refuge from ‘mistreatment, racism’ in US ArmyMother found guilty of murdering her two-year-old twins and third young daughter in New ZealandMan arrested in US for posing as doctor and selling fake Covid cure after three years on the runMaui wildfire death toll rises to 106 as investigators begin identifying victimsDrunk tourists fall asleep on the Eiffel Tower after breaking in at night‘When the bodies are smaller, we know that it’s a child’: Hawaii search for wildfire victims intensifiesShow more Top StoriesCommentSean O’Grady: How ‘mafioso’ Donald Trump could be destroyed by one incendiary phone callParentingGentle parenting – what is it and how do you do it?The Indo DailyThe Indo Daily Unsolved: Return to Mauritius – the murder of Michaela McAreaveyPoliticsLatest | Pressure now on RTÉ to publish pay report as review shows it ignored own payroll to understate Tubridy’s salary Latest NewsMoreWorld NewsStunning pictures show osprey’s first flight from forest nest12:25Premier LeagueMidfielder Romeo Lavia undergoing Chelsea medical as Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech nears Stamford Bridge exit12:23Irish NewsRyan Tubridy scandal: ‘On balance of probabilities’, RTÉ wanted to make presenter’s pay look less than €500,000, report says 12:14World NewsBoy (6) shot teacher in lung with mother’s handgun, child neglect case told12:07Rugby World CupWarren Gatland hands Alex Cuthbert and Johnny Williams starts for Wales against South Africa12:03VideosAndrew Malkinson: Police and prosecutors had vital DNA evidence in 200711:57Premier LeagueUEFA Super Cup is crucial to Man City’s season – but not because of the trophy11:53CrimeBreaking | Manhunt for masked robber who threatened staff at knifepoint in Longford shop11:44BooksAnne Enright: ‘Irish men writing about women were praised for their insights — how amazing they could understand us!’11:32World NewsCat’s out of the bag: Kitten turns up in a stolen car in Connecticut11:30