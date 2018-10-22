Category Five Hurricane Willa threatens Mexico’s Pacific coast

Hurricane Willa has grown into a potentially catastrophic Category Five storm as it swept towards Mexico’s Pacific coast with winds of 160 mph.

Hotels started boarding up their windows, and officials began evacuating thousands of people and shuttered schools in a low-lying landscape where towns sit amid farmland tucked between the sea and lagoons.

The hurricane is expected to pass over or near the Islas Marias — a set of islands about 60 miles offshore that include a nature preserve and a federal prison — early on Tuesday.

(PA Graphics)

Forecasters said Willa would then blow ashore in the afternoon or evening along a 140-mile stretch extending from the resort town of Mazatlan to San Blas.

It was projected to weaken somewhat before hitting land, but was still expected to be extremely dangerous.

The governments of Sinaloa and Nayarit states ordered coastal region schools to close and began preparing emergency shelters.

#HurricaneWilla is barreling north toward Mexico's southwestern coast at about 7 mph, as seen here by #GOESEast. Willa is expected to produce life-threatening storm surge, wind and rainfall over portions of west-central and southwestern Mexico. More: https://t.co/DwJeCzDsKM pic.twitter.com/ugZa4NYsmM — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) October 22, 2018

Enrique Moreno, mayor of Escuinapa, a municipality of about 60,000 on Willa’s track, said officials were trying to evacuate everybody in the seaside village of Teacapan. He estimated 3,000 would be moved but expected some would try to stay.

“The people don’t want to evacuate, but it’s for their security,” he said.

About 60 miles up the coast in Mazatlan, with a metropolitan-area population of about 500,000, Mayor Jose Joel Boucieguez said officials prepared shelters and were closely monitoring low-lying areas.

Mazatlan is a popular holiday spot and home to a large number of American and Canadian expatriates.

The US National Hurricane Centre warned that Willa could bring six to 12 inches of rain — with up to 18 inches in some places — to parts of Jalisco, Nayarit and Sinaloa states, with flash flooding and landslides possible in mountainous areas.

Farther to the south, Tropical Storm Vicente weakened but was still expected to produce heavy rainfall and flooding over parts of southern and south-western Mexico.

Press Association