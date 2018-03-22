Catalan parliament fails to agree on new president

Candidate Jordi Turull fell short of the absolute majority needed to become the next Catalan president due to a division within the three parties who seek independence for the north-eastern region.

An abstention from Thursday’s vote by the anti-capitalist CUP party left Mr Turull with 64 votes when he needed 68.

The regional parliament now has two months to pick a president and form a government before a new election is triggered.