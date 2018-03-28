Catalan parliament defies Spain again with vote on leader

Pro-independence parties used their slim majority to approve the motion on Wednesday and continue their defiance of the Spanish government, which says the wealthy north-eastern region cannot secede.

Spanish authorities ousted him and imposed direct rule on the restive region.

Mr Puigdemont fled Spain to avoid arrest five months ago after the Catalan parliament’s declaration of independence.

He was detained in Germany on Sunday on a European arrest warrant.

The Spanish Supreme Court has charged the 55-year-old separatist leader with rebellion.

Meanwhile, another former Catalan minister facing extradition to Spain on charges of rebellion turned herself in to authorities in Scotland.

German authorities are due to decide on his extradition.

Clara Ponsati, Catalonia’s former education chief and currently a professor at the University of St Andrews, returned to Scotland in March after fleeing Spain with Mr Puigdemont.

Thanku so much from @ClaraPonsati - ‘Defiant, Resolute & Determined to Fight Back’ on way 2Edinburgh -Clara will b arrested in next hour & taken 2court 4extradition hearing at 2pm #DefendClara #Catalonia please keep sharing https://t.co/Lwi2rGLweG pic.twitter.com/XcMx6R8j5K — Aamer Anwar (@AamerAnwar) March 28, 2018

Her lawyer Aamer Anwar said she will provide a “robust” legal challenge to the charges, which he said amount to political persecution.