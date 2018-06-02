Catalan chief vows to continue secession push

Quim Torra said after swearing in his Cabinet that “this government accepts the charge to continue forward with the mandate to form an independent state”.

The forming of a Catalan government automatically ended the takeover of the region by central powers started after last October’s illegal declaration of independence by the region’s parliament.

Mr Torra also repeated his request to open talks with new Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who was sworn in earlier on Saturday and has promised to a meeting.