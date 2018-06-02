News World News

Saturday 2 June 2018

Catalan chief vows to continue secession push

Separatists won a December election and chose Quim Torra as regional chief.

Catalan President Quim Torra poses with the members of the new government (Jordi Bedmar Pascual/AP)
Catalan President Quim Torra poses with the members of the new government (Jordi Bedmar Pascual/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

The separatist leader of Catalonia says he will continue to push for secession after the end of a seven-month takeover by Spanish authorities following last year’s failed breakaway bid.

Quim Torra said after swearing in his Cabinet that “this government accepts the charge to continue forward with the mandate to form an independent state”.

The forming of a Catalan government automatically ended the takeover of the region by central powers started after last October’s illegal declaration of independence by the region’s parliament.

Mr Torra also repeated his request to open talks with new Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who was sworn in earlier on Saturday and has promised to a meeting.

Mr Torra said “Pedro Sanchez, let us talk, take risks, both you and I, let us sit down at a table and talk, government to government.”

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News