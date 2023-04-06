Cat joins imam leading nightly Ramadan prayers
A cat appeared to enjoy the prayers of Sheikh Walid Mehsas in Algeria earlier this week. The video, posted on Facebook, shows him continuing the prayer while the cat joined him and climbed along his shoulders.
