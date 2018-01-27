News World News

Casino mogul quits as Republican finance chief after sex assault claims

Steve Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor.

Sexual Misconduct-Steve Wynn

By Ken Thomas, Associated Press

Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the RNC’s fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump’s first year.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said that she accepted Wynn’s resignation.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn, the chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts.

Wynn has denied the allegations.

Press Association

