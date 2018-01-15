Carillion impact felt far and wide

:: Galliford Try said Carillion’s collapse has left a £60 million to £80 million hole in the funding of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route road project in Scotland.

Galliford and remaining joint venture partner Balfour Beatty will now complete the £550 million contract and pick up the shortfall.

:: Balfour Beatty, meanwhile, is predicting a £35 million to £45 million cash hit from the saga, linked to three joint ventures: the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route, the A14 in Cambridgeshire and the M60 Junction 8 to M62 Junction 20 scheme.