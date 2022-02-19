Cargo ship carrying over 1,000 brand new Porsche cars catches fire in the Atlantic

A cargo ship carrying over 1,000 Porsche cars and over 3,000 other brand new cars caught fire while travelling across the Atlantic sea.

The 650 foot long vessel, Felicity Ace, which was carrying Volkswagen Group vehicles from Germany to the United States, caught fire near the Azores on Wednesday evening.

A picture of the blaze shared by the Portuguese maritime authority shows smoke billowing from the cargo ship.

Read More

A spokesperson for Volkswagen Group said: "We are aware of an incident [on Wednesday] involving a cargo ship transporting Volkswagen Group vehicles across the Atlantic.

"At this time, we are not aware of any injuries. We are working with local authorities and the shipping company to investigate the cause of the incident."

German newspaper Handelsblatt reported that an internal email from Volkswagen US said the ship was carrying 3,965 vehicles of the VW, Porsche, Audi and Lamborghini brands.

A spokesperson for Audi did not confirm how many of their cars were about the ship destined for American buyers.

There were also 189 Bentleys on board the ship, which according to auto website The Drive, are worth a whopping $30 million.

The blaze was brought under control and ship is currently adrift in the Atlantic ocean.

None of the 22 crew members evacuated from the ship by the Portuguese navy were injured.