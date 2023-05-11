Care home resident, 100, ‘spoiled rotten’ after receiving 345 birthday cards

Daphne Hikin, 100, received 345 cards and was serenaded by an Elvis Presley tribute act for her momentous birthday (Woodstock Residential Care Centre/PA)© Woodstock Residential Care Centre

By Sarah Ping, PA

A care home resident who turned 100 years old has said she was “spoiled rotten” after receiving 345 cards and being serenaded by an Elvis Presley tribute act for her birthday.