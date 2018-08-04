Caracas explosions were an attempted attack on Maduro – Venezuelan government

Explosions heard at a military event in Venezuela were an attempted attack on president Nicolas Maduro, the country’s government said.

Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said several drone-like devices with explosives detonated near the president.

He said Mr Maduro is safe and unharmed but that seven people were injured.

State television showed Mr Maduro abruptly cutting short a speech and hundreds of soldiers scattering.

Mr Maduro spoke on Saturday in the capital Caracas during a celebration of the National Guard’s 81st anniversary.

He was standing next to his wife Cilia Flores and several high ranking military officials for the event broadcast on radio and television.

Firefighters near the scene are disputing the government’s version of events.

Three officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said the incident was actually a gas tank explosion inside an apartment.

Smoke could be seen coming out of a building window at the site of the incident.

