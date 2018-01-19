News World News

Friday 19 January 2018

Car drives into crowds on Copacabana Beach promenade

The driver has been taken into custody.

By Associated Press Reporters

A car has driven onto the crowded seaside promenade along Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro – injuring at least 11.

The Twitter account of Brazil’s military police force reports the number of injured and says the driver in Thursday night’s incident has been taken into custody.

A witness reports seeing at least one child among the injured.

The car stopped in the sand after it apparently crossed the wide pavement that runs between the beach and a busy road with several people knocked down and lying on the ground.

