Car crashes into crowd in Germany

Police tweeted that residents should “avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub”, where a large-scale police operation is under way.

The German news agency dpa reported that the car drove into the crowd.

Kiepenkerl is a popular bar in the city’s historic downtown area.

Dpa later quoted police as saying the driver of the car has killed himself.

A spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said “our thoughts are with the victims and their families”.