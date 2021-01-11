Capitol gains: who are the main players pulling the strings in US politics right now?

The storming of the US Capitol occurred after years of political division finally came to a head as a result of the actions of several high-profile American politicians and groups.

But just who are the main players in US politics right now changing the landscape of the more than 200-year-old democracy?

Donald Trump

Of course current US president Donald Trump has shaped the past four years in America more than anyone else – and he was one of the main instigators of last Wednesday’s events. Since president-elect Joe Biden’s win in November, Mr Trump has continually contested the election results.

Even during the storming of the Capitol, Mr Trump tweeted: “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously and viciously stripped away.” However, after a brief Twitter ban, Mr Trump reappeared with a video in which he finally conceded, pledging for an “orderly and seamless transition of power”.

Joe Biden

Assuming there are no more upsets, Mr Biden is set to take over the presidential office on January 20. While Mr Biden wasn’t actually present for the events at the Capitol, official proceedings centred on him as the US Congress attempted to certify him as the next president of the US.

Granted, the riots delayed it, but eventually Congress was able to reconvene and confirm it once and for all. Mr Biden spoke out against Wednesday’s riots, saying: “It's not protest; it's insurrection.”

He also contrasted the restraint used by security this week compared with the Black Lives Matter protests last summer.

Mike Pence

US vice-president Mike Pence was another central figure during events in Washington DC this week, after being left with no choice but to cross Mr Trump. Mr Pence faced a lot of pressure to somehow overturn the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes on Wednesday.

Of course, even if he had wanted to, there was nothing he could do to change the outcome. Naturally Trump wasn’t happy with him, and it appears some of his supporters weren’t either, with CNN reporting that some of the rioters yelled “where's Mike Pence?” after making it into the Capitol building.

Stacey Abrams

Moving away from the riots, another important person in America in the past few weeks has been Democrat Stacey Abrams. Ms Abrams ran unsuccessfully to be the governor of Georgia in 2018, and attributed the loss in part due to voter suppression.

In an attempt to ensure that wouldn’t happen again, she started the grassroots campaign Fair Fight and managed to register more than 800,000 people to vote. This effort may have helped to flip the US senate for Democrats, with both senators in Georgia only winning their run-off elections last week by a slight margin.

Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz has been serving as Texas’s senator since 2013, and originally ran against Mr Trump to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2016. Since that unsuccessful attempt, he performed a heel turn and became one of Mr Trump’s biggest supporters – despite all the disparaging comments the president made about the senator and his wife.

Mr Cruz, along with 10 other Republican senators, announced last week his intention to oppose Mr Biden’s presidential win. Naturally, he has received a lot of criticism, particularly from Democrats, for helping to instigate Wednesday’s riots by attempting to delegitimise the 2020 election results.

Mitch McConnell

Current US senate majority leader Mitch McConnell was praised by some for finally going against the president on Wednesday, and asking Republicans to accept that Mr Biden would be president. This speech was given only an hour before the Capitol was stormed though, so it might have been too little, too late.

It is also worth noting Mr McConnell didn't finally acknowledge that Mr Biden won the election until mid-December, which was only just over three weeks ago.

Josh Hawley

Senator Josh Halwey of Missouri was the first Republican to say he would attempt to stop Mr Biden from reaching the presidency by objecting during the electoral vote counting on Wednesday. He claimed the “establishment” would oppose this decision, and thus set up a fundraiser for himself.

Information about the fundraiser was distributed via an email that was sent out only an hour before the Capitol was struck. Mr Hawley has ambitions to become president himself, but his recent actions might hurt his chances, with the editorial board of the Kansas City Star newspaper saying he had “blood on his hands in Capitol coup attempt”.

Nancy Pelosi

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi was previously slow to impeach Mr Trump, but after last week’s events she has called upon Mr Pence to immediately begin the process of removing the president from office.

She has also asked Washington officials what is being done to prevent Mr Trump from having access to nuclear codes, describing him as “unhinged”.

Should Mr Pence remain inactive, she has threatened to bring back House representatives to start the process another way – although Mr Trump has less than two weeks in office remaining.

Rudy Giuliani

Mr Trump’s personal attorney, and former mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani was yet another one of the main instigators of the attack on the Capitol – although he operated more behind the scenes. For example, in a voicemail to a senator from Alabama, he asked him to “try to just slow it [the electoral voting ceremony] down”.

Washington DC’s attorney general Karl Racine told Good Morning America that Mr Giuliani may be investigated for his role in the riots, as well as Donald Trump Jr and his father. Five people died during the riot, with one of them being shot.

Mick Mulvaney

A bit closer to home, US special envoy to Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney recently quit following the events of last week. Speaking to CNBC News he said: “You can't look at that yesterday and think I want to be a part of that in any way, shape or form.”

Mr Mulvaney, who has roots in Mayo, was only sworn in back in May. He wasn’t the only one to resign this week, but he did note that some people are choosing to stay because they believe Mr Trump’s next pick could be worse. For Mr Mulvaney though, what happened in the Capitol was the last straw.

