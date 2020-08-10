Capita to hire 900 after it wins renewal for London congestion charge contracts

Outsourcing giant Capita has said it will hire another 900 people to help it run London’s congestion charge and low emission zones, as it extended its contracts with Transport for London (TfL) for another five years.

The company said that the £355 million deal would see it continue work on the congestion charge and low emission zone (LEZ), but also picks up added work with the expanded ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) and other TfL plans.

One of these is to run registration and monitoring for the direct vision standards – a set of new rules to make sure that lorries are safer for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

The multimillion-pound contracts are a major coup for chief executive Jon Lewis after some speculation that TfL might cancel the contracts and decide to do everything itself.

“We are delighted to be continuing to partner with Transport for London, working across Capita’s divisions to manage and administer the congestion charge, LEZ and ULEZ,” Mr Lewis said on Monday.

“These new contracts will see us build on our existing partnership, which has already seen us launch ULEZ on time and on budget, and will draw on our track record of transformation and digitally enabled services, as well as adding value for our shareholders.

“Working with Transport for London, we will roll out new, expanded programmes that reduce the effects of air pollution on Londoners and make the streets safer for all road users and pedestrians.”

TfL director of licensing Helen Chapman said: “These projects are vital to cleaning up London’s toxic air, encouraging people to make more sustainable travel choices and keeping people safe on the capital’s roads.

“The expansion of the ULEZ to the North and South Circular will be transformational, reducing road transport NOx (nitrogen oxides) emissions by around 30% and improving air quality for millions of Londoners.

“We have extended Capita’s contracts to deliver these services over the next five years and will continue to work with them to deliver value for money, and to maintain and improve customer services.”

PA Media