Cannabis to be legal in Canada from October 17, PM says

Mr Trudeau said in Parliament that the government is committed to better protecting Canada’s youth and hopes to take money away from organised crime.

Canada has followed Uruguay in legalising cannabis (Gareth Fuller/PA) The Senate gave final passage to Mr Trudeau’s bill to legalise cannabis on Tuesday, making the country the second in the world to make the substance legal nationwide. “The legislation is transformative,” said justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, adding it “marks a wholesale shift in how our country approaches cannabis, leaving behind a failed model of prohibition”.

As PM @JustinTrudeau announced today, Cannabis will be legal for adults in Canada starting October 17, 2018. Until then, the current laws remain in effect. https://t.co/vy72qnMrOG — Jody Wilson-Raybould (@Puglaas) June 20, 2018 The federal government had said provincial and territorial governments will need eight to 12 weeks following Senate passage and royal assent to prepare for retail sales. Mr Trudeau’s spokeswoman Eleanore Catenaro said officials listened to the provinces that asked for more time to be able to prepare and implement the law.

(PA Graphics) “The law still remains the law,” Ms Wilson-Raybould said. “I urge all Canadians to continue to follow the existing law until the Cannabis Act comes into force.”

Canada is following the lead of Uruguay in allowing a nationwide, legal marijuana market, although each Canadian province is working up its own rules for pot sales. The federal government and the provinces also still need to publish regulations that will govern the cannabis trade.

Many questions remain unanswered, including how police will test motorists suspected of driving under the influence, what to do about those with prior marijuana convictions and just how the rules governing home cultivation will work.

It’s been too easy for our kids to get marijuana - and for criminals to reap the profits. Today, we change that. Our plan to legalize & regulate marijuana just passed the Senate. #PromiseKept — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 20, 2018 The Canadian provinces of Quebec and Manitoba have already decided to ban home-grown pot, even though the federal bill specifies that individuals can grow up to four plants per dwelling.

“Provinces can set their own laws. If individuals are challenging that law, they can challenge it,” Ms Wilson-Raybould said. Former Toronto Police Chief Bill Blair, who is the parliamentary secretary to the justice minister, said discussions for pardons of past convictions “can’t take place” until legalisation is in effect.

Press Association