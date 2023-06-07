Cancer patient taking steps towards recovery after stem cell transplant

Leukaemia patient Emily Land, 21, is aiming to walk 10,000 steps a day to raise money for the Anthony Nolan charity and help her recovery after a stem cell transplant (Anthony Nolan/PA)

By Jane Kirby, PA Health Editor

A cancer patient who received a stem cell transplant has challenged herself to walk 10,000 steps a day for a month to raise cash and help her recover.