Canadian woman and 10-month-old baby killed by grizzly bear

The Yukon Coroner's Service said 37-year-old Valerie Theoret and infant Adele Roesholt died in the attack in the Yukon near the Northwest Territories border.

Coroner Heather Jones said Royal Canadian Mounted Police received a call on Monday from trapper Gjermund Roesholt, who said he was returning from a walk when he was charged by a grizzly bear about 100 metres from a cabin he shared with his wife and infant daughter.

He shot the bear dead, but when he returned to his cabin, he found the bodies of his wife and child just outside.

Fatal bear attacks are rare in Canada.

