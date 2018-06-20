Canadian senate passes cannabis bill but legalisation delayed

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government had hoped to make cannabis legal by July 1, but the government has said provincial and territorial governments will need eight to 12 weeks following Senate passage and royal assent to prepare for retail sales.

Vote result on @SenHarder's motion related to the House of Commons response to the Senate's amendments to Bill #C45: Yeas: 52 Nays: 29 Abstentions: 2 #SenCA #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/Pa0LIcp6tq — Senate of Canada (@SenateCA) June 19, 2018

Mr Trudeau’s Cabinet is expected to decide a legalisation date in early or mid-September.

It’s been too easy for our kids to get marijuana - and for criminals to reap the profits. Today, we change that. Our plan to legalize & regulate marijuana just passed the Senate. #PromiseKept — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 20, 2018

The law makes Canada the second country to have a nationwide, legal marijuana market, after Uruguay. Each province in Canada is coming up with rules for the sale of recreational marijuana.