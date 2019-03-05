Canadian radio stations stop playing Michael Jackson songs

Three major Montreal radio stations have stopped playing Michael Jackson songs as a result of child abuse allegations against the late musician that aired in an HBO documentary.

A spokeswoman for the owner of the French-language stations CKOI and Rythme and the English-language The Beat says Jackson’s music was pulled starting on Monday morning.

If you watched Part I of #LeavingNeverland and want to continue the journey, Part II is now available to stream on @HBO GO, NOW and On Demand. — HBO Documentaries (@HBODocs) March 4, 2019

Cogeco spokeswoman Christine Dicaire said the action is a response to listener reactions to the documentary.

She added that the decision will also apply to Cogeco Media stations in smaller markets in Quebec. The company operates 23 radio stations.

The documentary Leaving Neverland began airing on HBO on Sunday. It details the abuse allegations of two men who had previously denied Jackson molested them.

Press Association