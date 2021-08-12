| 13.2°C Dublin

Canadian PM Trudeau set to call election for September 20, official says

He is less personally popular than he once was but his government’s handling of the pandemic has been widely viewed as a success.

Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau (Steve Parsons/PA) Expand

Close

Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau (Steve Parsons/PA)

Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau (Steve Parsons/PA)

Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau (Steve Parsons/PA)

By Rob Gillies, Associated Press

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce on Sunday that he is calling a snap election for September 20, a source familiar with the plans told The Associated Press.

Mr Trudeau is seeking to win the majority of seats in Parliament. His Liberal party fell just short of that two years ago and must rely on the opposition to pass legislation.

Mr Trudeau wants to capitalise on the fact that Canada is now one of the most fully vaccinated countries in the world.

He is less personally popular than he once was but his government’s handling of the pandemic has been widely viewed as a success.

Canada has enough vaccines for every Canadian and the country flattened the epidemic curve while spending hundreds of billions to prop up the economy amid lockdowns.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy