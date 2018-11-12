Canadian intelligence has heard Khashoggi tapes, says Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has become the first Western leader to acknowledge his country had heard recordings of the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has become the first Western leader to acknowledge his country had heard recordings of the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.

"Canada has been fully briefed up on what Turkey had to share," Mr Trudeau said from Paris, where he was attending the Peace Forum following the WWI Armistice centenary.

His comments come just days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had given recordings "to Saudi Arabia, to America, to the Germans, the French, to the British, to all of them".

The Canadian leader is the first since that announcement to officially confirm that "yes" his country's intelligence had listened to the audio.

CATALYST: Jamal Khashoggi

He said Canada's intelligence agencies had been working "very closely" with Turkish intelligence on Mr Khashoggi's killing.

The shared audio is the latest measure by Turkey to maintain international pressure on Saudi Arabia in its aim to stop a cover up of the October 2 killing.

Mr Trudeau said that he himself had not heard the audio, and he would not give any details on the contents of the tapes.

Mr Trudeau also said he thanked Mr Erdogan in person for "his strength in responding to the Khashoggi situation" when the two leaders met in Paris this weekend.

Press Association