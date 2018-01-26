News World News

Canadian billionaire and wife were murdered, police say

Barry Sherman and his wife were found dead in their mansion on December 15.

Barry and Honey Sherman pose for a photo in Toronto, Canada (United Jewish Appeal Federation - Greater Toronto/Canadian Press via AP)
Police in Toronto say they believe Canadian billionaire businessman Barry Sherman and his wife were both murdered.

Detective Sergeant Susan Gomes said investigators came to the conclusion after six weeks of investigation.

The founder of generic drug maker Apotex and his wife were found dead in their mansion on December 15.

Police crime scene tape marking off the property belonging to Barry and Honey Sherman (Rob Gillies/AP)

Police said then the deaths were suspicious, but said there were no signs of forced entry and they were not looking for suspects.

The day after the bodies were found, prominent media outlets quoted unidentified police officials as saying it appeared to be a murder-suicide.

However, that theory was never publicly confirmed by authorities.

