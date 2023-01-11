Canada’s air traffic control system suffers outage hours after US sees thousands of flights grounded for same issue

A Delta Airlines jet comes in for a landing in front of the Empire State Building and Manhattan skyline after flights earlier were grounded during an FAA system outage. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Canada’s air traffic control provider, NavCanada, have confirmed it is experiencing an outage in its system that sends safety messages to flights.

This is after the same outage in the US to the Notice to Air Mission System (NOTAM) grounded thousands of flights hours earlier.

Neither the US nor Canadian authorities have so far been able to identify what has caused the outages.

The NOTAM system sends safety information to flight crews.

NavCanada said it is working to restore function to newly-issued NOTAM systems and that, for now, is not experiencing any delays due to the outage.

"We are assessing impacts to our operations and will provide updates as soon as they are available,” it said.

US flights were slowly resuming departures and a ground stop was lifted after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambled to fix a system outage overnight that had forced a halt to all US departing flights.

More than 7,300 flights were delayed and 1,100 cancelled according to the FlightAware website in the first national grounding of flights in about two decades, industry officials said.

The total was still rising and officials said the outage could cause delays until at least Thursday, if not longer, according to several airlines.

The cause of the problem to the pilot-alerting system was unclear, but US officials said they have so far found no evidence of a cyberattack.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNN an issue with overnight "irregularities" with safety messages sent to pilots prompted the outage.

He said the ground stop was the "right call" to make sure messages were moving correctly and there was no direct evidence of cyberattack.

The outage occurred at a typically slow time after the holiday travel season, but demand remains strong as travel continues to recover to near pre-pandemic levels.

The Federal Aviation Authority said in a tweet that normal air traffic operations were resuming.

The outage could impact traffic until Friday, said Captain Chris Torres, vice president of the Allied Pilots Association.

"This thing was lifted at 9 am Eastern. That doesn't mean the problem stops at 9am. This is going to cause ripple effects," said Torres, whose members fly for American Airlines.

One issue airlines are facing is trying to get planes in and out of crowded gates, which is causing further delays. Crew time limit rules may also play a factor.