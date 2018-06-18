Canada temporarily shuts fishing areas to help right whales

The whales are one of the world’s rarest marine mammals, and they have struggled with high mortality in recent years, especially in Canadian waters.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says it is enacting temporary fisheries closures in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence and off Quebec.

With North Atlantic right whales sighted swimming in the Gulf of St. Lawrence on a regular basis, new temporary... Posted by Fisheries and Oceans Canada on Monday, May 28, 2018

The Canadian agency says the closures will go into effect on Tuesday afternoon and will stay in place until further notice.