Canada bans use and sale of assault-style weapons

Justin Trudeau’s announcement came after mass shootings including one which claimed 22 lives last month.

Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau (Sean Kilpatrick/AP)

Canada&rsquo;s prime minister Justin Trudeau (Sean Kilpatrick/AP)

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau (Sean Kilpatrick/AP)

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau (Sean Kilpatrick/AP)

By Rob Gillies, Associated Press

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau has said the country is banning the use and trade of assault-style weapons immediately.

Mr Trudeau cited numerous mass shootings in the country including the killing of 22 people in Nova Scotia on April 18 and 19.

Mr Trudeau has said the government was on the verge of bringing in stricter gun control legislation in March, but halted plans when the pandemic hit.

Mass shootings are relatively rare in Canada, but Mr Trudeau said they are happening more often.

Mr Trudeau noted he was nearby in Montreal when a gunman killed 14 women and himself at Montreal’s Ecole Polytechnique college in 1989.

