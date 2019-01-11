Canada and Australia ‘willing to accept Saudi asylum seeker’

Several countries including Canada and Australia are in talks with the UN’s refugee agency to accept a Saudi asylum seeker who fled alleged abuse by her family, Thai police have said.

Several countries including Canada and Australia are in talks with the UN’s refugee agency to accept a Saudi asylum seeker who fled alleged abuse by her family, Thai police have said.

The UN is accelerating the case of 18-year-old Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun, though Thai officers gave no indication of when the process would be complete.

The teenager remains in Thailand under the care of the UN refugee agency (AP)

Ms Alqunun said her passport was seized after she was stopped at an airport in Bangkok on Saturday.

After barricading herself in an airport hotel room, the teenager launched a social media campaign that drew global attention to her case.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees eventually granted her refugee status on Wednesday.

Press Association