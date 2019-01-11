News World News

Friday 11 January 2019

Canada and Australia ‘willing to accept Saudi asylum seeker’

Teenager Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun fled Saudi Arabia for Thailand, claiming she had been abused by her family.

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun (Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun/Human Rights Watch/AP)
Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun (Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun/Human Rights Watch/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Several countries including Canada and Australia are in talks with the UN’s refugee agency to accept a Saudi asylum seeker who fled alleged abuse by her family, Thai police have said.

The UN is accelerating the case of 18-year-old Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun, though Thai officers gave no indication of when the process would be complete.

ipanews_94e99fd9-10ea-436c-83cb-803a771d1231_embedded240563090
The teenager remains in Thailand under the care of the UN refugee agency (AP)

Ms Alqunun said her passport was seized after she was stopped at an airport in Bangkok on Saturday.

After barricading herself in an airport hotel room, the teenager launched a social media campaign that drew global attention to her case.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees eventually granted her refugee status on Wednesday.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News