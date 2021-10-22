Campaigners stage climate protests across continents

People stand in front of the Brandenburg Gate as they take part in a Fridays For Future climate protest rally in Berlin (Michael Sohn/AP)

Environmental campaigners staged protests on several continents to press their demands for more government action to curb global warming ahead of the upcoming UN climate summit in Glasgow.

Protesters rallied in Uganda, Bangladesh, India, Sweden and Germany to call for measures that prevent dangerous levels of warming and take account of the plight of the world’s poorest, who are particularly hard-hit by climate change.

Thousands of mostly young people rallied at Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate, carrying banners featuring slogans such as “Act now or swim later” and “Don’t melt our future”.

Greta Thunberg, centre, takes part in the 'global climate strike' demonstration in Stockholm (Erik Simander/TT via AP)

Whatsapp Greta Thunberg, centre, takes part in the ‘global climate strike’ demonstration in Stockholm (Erik Simander/TT via AP)

Many called on the next German government to place greater emphasis on tackling climate change. Three parties, including the environmentalist Greens, are negotiating to form a coalition government following the September 26 election that saw outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right Union bloc come second.

The Union bloc is not part of these talks, although Mrs Merkel is expected to attend the UN climate talks next month in her role as head of a caretaker government.

In Stockholm, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg took part in the protest. Her weekly “school strike for climate” helped inspire the international protest movement that saw regular, vast demonstrations before restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic curtailed such rallies.