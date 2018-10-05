News World News

Friday 5 October 2018

Campaigners against sexual violence win Nobel Peace Prize

Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad have been honoured ‘for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict’.

Denis Mukwege (Christian Lutz/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad “for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict”.

The winners were named by the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Congolese doctor Mr Mukwege has been a critic of the Congolese government and has treated victims of sexual violence.

Ms Murad is a Yazidi who was a captive of Islamic State.

