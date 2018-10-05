Campaigners against sexual violence win Nobel Peace Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad “for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict”.

The winners were named by the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

2018 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Denis Mukwege is the helper who has devoted his life to defending victims of war-time sexual violence. Fellow laureate Nadia Murad is the witness who tells of the abuses perpetrated against herself and others. #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/MY6IdYWN1e — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2018

Congolese doctor Mr Mukwege has been a critic of the Congolese government and has treated victims of sexual violence.

Ms Murad is a Yazidi who was a captive of Islamic State.

