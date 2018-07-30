Cambodian election marked death of democracy, says opposition

The election victory by the ruling party of Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen has been described as the death of democracy in the south-east Asian country by a main opposition party which was unable to contest the polls.

The election victory by the ruling party of Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen has been described as the death of democracy in the south-east Asian country by a main opposition party which was unable to contest the polls.

Although 20 parties contested the election won by the Cambodian People’s Party, the only opposition with the popularity and organisation to mount a real challenge, the Cambodian National Rescue Party, was dissolved last year by the supreme court in a ruling generally seen as political.

Polling station officials empty ballots boxes (AP)

The Cambodian National Rescue Party said the election meant the government and any dealings with it are illegitimate.

Sok Eysan, a spokesman for the Cambodian People’s Party, described Sunday’s vote as a “brilliant victory” and said the country would move forward “under the umbrella of peace and political stability”.

Press Association