California’s ‘Dixie Fire’ now state’s second-largest wildfire ever

Wind-driven flames shoot horizontally out of the windshield of a car on fire at the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Greenville, California. Photo: Fred Greaves/Reuters.
Members of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Vallecito Fire Crew move into the forest to put out a spot fire to slow the spread of the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Westwood, California. (Photo: REUTERS/Fred Greaves)
A color infrared satellite image shows Lake Almanor during Dixie Fire in California, USA. (Pic: Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS)

Wind-driven flames shoot horizontally out of the windshield of a car on fire at the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Greenville, California. Photo: Fred Greaves/Reuters.

Wind-driven flames shoot horizontally out of the windshield of a car on fire at the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Greenville, California. Photo: Fred Greaves/Reuters.

Members of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Vallecito Fire Crew move into the forest to put out a spot fire to slow the spread of the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Westwood, California. (Photo: REUTERS/Fred Greaves)

Members of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Vallecito Fire Crew move into the forest to put out a spot fire to slow the spread of the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Westwood, California. (Photo: REUTERS/Fred Greaves)

A color infrared satellite image shows Lake Almanor during Dixie Fire in California, USA. (Pic: Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS)

A color infrared satellite image shows Lake Almanor during Dixie Fire in California, USA. (Pic: Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS)

Wind-driven flames shoot horizontally out of the windshield of a car on fire at the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Greenville, California. Photo: Fred Greaves/Reuters.

Joseph Ax and Eoghan Moloney

A raging wildfire in northern California is now the second-largest recorded in state history, officials said on Sunday, days after the blaze destroyed a historic gold rush town and forced the evacuation of thousands.

The Dixie Fire had grown to more than 463,000 acres, or 724 square miles (1,876 square kilometers), as of 9 am Sunday morning and was just 21pc contained, according to state fire officials.

The burned area is larger than the city of Houston.

Thus far, no deaths have been attributed to the wildfire. There were five people missing as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Plumas County Sheriff's Office; two of them had been reported safe, though officials were still working on confirmation at the time.

Members of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Vallecito Fire Crew move into the forest to put out a spot fire to slow the spread of the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Westwood, California. (Photo: REUTERS/Fred Greaves) Expand

Members of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Vallecito Fire Crew move into the forest to put out a spot fire to slow the spread of the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Westwood, California. (Photo: REUTERS/Fred Greaves)

Members of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Vallecito Fire Crew move into the forest to put out a spot fire to slow the spread of the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Westwood, California. (Photo: REUTERS/Fred Greaves)

Members of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Vallecito Fire Crew move into the forest to put out a spot fire to slow the spread of the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Westwood, California. (Photo: REUTERS/Fred Greaves)

The fire is threatening nearly 14,000 structures, officials said, and has already destroyed more than 400, including virtually all of downtown Greenville, an old mining town about 160 miles north of Sacramento.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Pacific Gas & Electric has said it may have started when a tree fell on one of the utility's power lines.

A color infrared satellite image shows Lake Almanor during Dixie Fire in California, USA. (Pic: Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS) Expand

A color infrared satellite image shows Lake Almanor during Dixie Fire in California, USA. (Pic: Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS)

A color infrared satellite image shows Lake Almanor during Dixie Fire in California, USA. (Pic: Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS)

A color infrared satellite image shows Lake Almanor during Dixie Fire in California, USA. (Pic: Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS)

It’s estimated by fire crews that the wildfire will burn for a least two more weeks before being brought under control.

California’s eight largest wildfires have all come in the last four years.

