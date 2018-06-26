Buzz Aldrin’s ex-manager claims she was defamed in family lawsuit

Christina Korp also blamed people who began to “exert undue influence” on Mr Aldrin. She said in a tweet that they drove a wedge between the former astronaut, his children and herself.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this month in a Florida state court, came a week after Mr Aldrin’s children Andrew and Janice filed a petition claiming he suffers from memory loss, delusions, paranoia and confusion.

My personal statement in response to the @WSJ piece that came out yesterday re the lawsuit against me and his kids by @Therealbuzz pic.twitter.com/XKlEVj0W3l

She told ABC’s Good Morning America she is saddened by this.

The second man to walk on the surface of the moon in 1969, Mr Aldrin told ABC that he is feeling great and “there’s less confusion and more clarity” over the dispute.

He added “family is forever” and he’s “forever trying to patch it up”.