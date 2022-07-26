| 11.2°C Dublin

Buzz Aldrin flight-to-moon jacket sells at auction for 2.8 million dollars

The jacket displays Mr Aldrin’s name tag on the left breast above the Apollo 11 mission emblem, and the American flag on the left shoulder.

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin (Neil Armstrong/Nasa via AP) Expand

Close

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin (Neil Armstrong/Nasa via AP)

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin (Neil Armstrong/Nasa via AP)

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin (Neil Armstrong/Nasa via AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Buzz Aldrin’s jacket, worn on his historic first mission to the moon’s surface in 1969, has been auctioned off to a bidder for nearly 2.8 million dollars (£2.3 million).

The 2,772,500 dollars paid for the Apollo 11 Inflight Coverall Jacket is the highest for any American space-flown artefact sold at auction, according to Sotheby’s, which handled the sale.

The jacket worn by astronaut Edwin &lsquo;Buzz&rsquo; Aldrin (Sotheby&rsquo;s via AP) Expand

Close

The jacket worn by astronaut Edwin &lsquo;Buzz&rsquo; Aldrin (Sotheby&rsquo;s via AP)

The jacket worn by astronaut Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin (Sotheby’s via AP)

The jacket worn by astronaut Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin (Sotheby’s via AP)

The unidentified winning bidder, who participated by phone, outlasted several others in a bidding that spanned almost 10 minutes.

The jacket displays Mr Aldrin’s name tag on the left breast above the Apollo 11 mission emblem, and the American flag on the left shoulder.

It is made of a fire-resistant material known as Beta cloth that was incorporated in spacesuits in response to the fire that killed three astronauts aboard Apollo 1 in 1967, according to Sotheby’s.

Mr Aldrin and Neil Armstrong became the first astronauts to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy