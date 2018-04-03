Businesses celebrated for paying fair share of tax

Events are to be held to celebrate the companies and organisations committed to paying their fair share of corporation tax.

Fair Tax Fortnight from June 9 will be preceded by a conference, sponsored by SSE, the first FTSE 100 business to become a Fair Tax Mark organisation.

It will feature business and political leaders exploring responsible tax planning, how to tackle tax avoidance, and the case for corporation tax. The Fair Tax Mark certification scheme was launched four years ago to allow businesses that are paying tax in a responsible way to demonstrate this commitment to their customers, contractors and associates.

More than 1,500 shops and offices ranging from AMT coffee bars, to Richer Sounds and the Co-op Group are Fair Tax Mark accredited. @AMTCoffee secures #FairTaxMark and becomes first coffee retailer to offer a Fair Tax choice across coffee bars nationwide @AMTCoffee #morningcoffee #coffee #fairtax pic.twitter.com/HOD9vhZYCh — Fair Tax Mark (@FairTaxMark) March 6, 2018 Fair Tax Mark chief executive Paul Monaghan said: “Corporation Tax is often presented as a burden, but it shouldn’t be.

“Not when considered against the huge array of public services it helps fund – from education, health and social care, to flood defence, roads, policing and defence. “It also plays a crucial role in holding the whole tax system together – helping to counter financial inequalities and rebalance distorted economies.”

