Buses leave US Embassy as Russia responds to expulsions over spy poisoning

Before the morning departure, journalists outside the embassy compound saw people leaving the residences, placing luggage on lorries.

Russia last week ordered 60 American diplomats to leave the country by Thursday in retaliation for the United States expelling the same number of Russians.

The moves were part of a deepening dispute over the nerve-agent poisoning in Salisbury of Russian former double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. The UK alleges Russian involvement, which Moscow vehemently denies.