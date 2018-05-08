Bus explodes in Rome’s historic centre after ‘short circuit’

No-one was seriously injured in the incident.

Dozens of tourists and passersby watched as the flames engulfed the bus, shortly after 10am local time (9am BST). Several explosions popped, setting off nearby car alarms.

The bus charred nearby buildings (AP)

The blaze charred several storeys of the nearby building along the Italian capital’s Via del Tritone, just a few blocks from the premier’s office and the Trevi Fountain.