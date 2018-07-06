Bus driver in Canada hockey team crash charged with criminal charges

The driver of a bus that collided with a lorry in a crash that killed 16 people involved with a Canadian youth hockey team has been arrested on criminal charges.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, was detained at his home in Calgary, Alberta, and would appear in a provincial court in Saskatchewan next week.

He faces 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily injury.

The crash occurred in Saskatchewan on April 6 as the bus was taking the Humboldt Broncos hockey team to a play-off game.

The driver of the cargo truck that collided with the bus was initially detained, but later released and provided with mental health assistance.

The truck driver was not hurt.

Press Association