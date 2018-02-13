News World News

Tuesday 13 February 2018

Burma presence played down at Thailand-US military exercise

US Ambassador Glyn T Davies said Burma was not taking part but Thai General Thanchaiyan Srisuwan acknowledged inviting Burma to the opening ceremony.

Thailand US Military Exercise
Thailand US Military Exercise

By Associated Press Reporters

Thailand and the United States have launched the largest annual joint military exercise in Southeast Asia but played down the presence of a Burmese military officer.

Burma’s military has been accused of massive human rights violations in its crackdown on the Rohingya Muslim minority, who have fled by the hundreds of thousands to neighbouring Bangladesh.

ipanews_ae9ed2e4-7bb1-4ff2-b752-de055b8c6fd1_embedded234943051
Thailand US Military Exercise

US Ambassador to Thailand Glyn T Davies told reporters that Burma was not participating in the Cobra Gold exercise in eastern Thailand but did not elaborate.

Thai General Thanchaiyan Srisuwan acknowledged inviting Burma to the opening ceremony at U-tapao airport in Rayong Province.

ipanews_ae9ed2e4-7bb1-4ff2-b752-de055b8c6fd1_embedded234943068
Thailand US Military Exercise

Last week, US politicians demanded Burma’s exclusion from the exercise.

ipanews_ae9ed2e4-7bb1-4ff2-b752-de055b8c6fd1_embedded234943082
Thailand US Military Exercise

The US said in a statement that 11,075 service members from 29 countries are participating.

ipanews_ae9ed2e4-7bb1-4ff2-b752-de055b8c6fd1_embedded234943211
Thailand US Military Exercise

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News