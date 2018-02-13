Burma presence played down at Thailand-US military exercise

Burma’s military has been accused of massive human rights violations in its crackdown on the Rohingya Muslim minority, who have fled by the hundreds of thousands to neighbouring Bangladesh.

Thailand US Military Exercise

US Ambassador to Thailand Glyn T Davies told reporters that Burma was not participating in the Cobra Gold exercise in eastern Thailand but did not elaborate.

Thai General Thanchaiyan Srisuwan acknowledged inviting Burma to the opening ceremony at U-tapao airport in Rayong Province.