Burger King sorry for Whopper offer to women who get pregnant by World Cup stars

Independent.ie

Burger King has said it is sorry after offering a lifetime supply of Whoppers to Russian women who get pregnant by World Cup players.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/burger-king-sorry-for-whopper-offer-to-women-who-get-pregnant-by-world-cup-stars-37032059.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/article37032058.ece/52b63/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_1230d859-b77d-426f-b942-186a27171912_1