Burberry appoints former Givenchy man as new creative chief

Burberry has announced a replacement for long-standing creative director Christopher Bailey as the luxury fashion brand’s new boss continues to make his mark on the firm.

The firm on Thursday appointed former Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci as its new chief creative officer, effective from March 12.

It comes as new Burberry chief executive Marco Gobbetti, who took over from Mr Bailey last year, oversees a strategic overhaul at the group. Mr Tisci, who spent more than a decade at Givenchy as creative director, will direct all Burberry collections and present his first for the brand in September.

.@Burberry announces Riccardo Tisci as Chief Creative Officer effective 12 March 2018. Artwork: Katerina Jebb, 2018, Copyright pic.twitter.com/VDtP9LzmGb — Burberry (@Burberry) March 1, 2018 Mr Gobbetti said: “Riccardo is one of the most talented designers of our time. His designs have an elegance that is contemporary and his skill in blending streetwear with high fashion is highly relevant to today’s luxury consumer. “Riccardo’s creative vision will reinforce the ambitions we have for Burberry and position the brand firmly in luxury.”

In October, Burberry confirmed that Mr Bailey will step down from the board, ending his 17-year stint at the high-end fashion house. Mr Bailey led the firm as chief executive from 2014, but was succeeded by Mr Gobbetti in July 2017.

Mr Gobbetti previously worked with the new creative director when he headed up Givenchy from 2004 to 2008. Mr Tisci said: “I am honoured and delighted to be joining Burberry as its new chief creative officer and reuniting with Marco Gobbetti.

“I have an enormous respect for Burberry’s British heritage and global appeal and I am excited about the potential of this exceptional brand.”

