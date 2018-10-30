Bulger’s lawyer blames prison bureau for death

A lawyer who represented James “Whitey” Bulger is blaming the notorious Boston gangster’s death on decisions made by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

A lawyer who represented James “Whitey” Bulger is blaming the notorious Boston gangster’s death on decisions made by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Attorney JW Carney Jr said in a statement that Bulger “was sentenced to life in prison, but as a result of decisions by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, that sentence has been changed to the death penalty”.

Officials with the Federal Bureau of Prisons say Bulger was found dead in his Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, prison cell Tuesday morning. He was 89.

A prison union official says Bulger’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Bulger had been serving two consecutive life sentences after his 2013 conviction for participating in 11 murders.

Press Association