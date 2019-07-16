Buildings damaged as earthquake shakes Bali in Indonesia

A sub-sea earthquake has hit Bali, Lombok and East Java, causing damage to homes and temples, Indonesian authorities said.

The geophysics agency said the quake did not have the potential to cause a tsunami.

People check a damaged temple in Bali, Indonesia (Firdia Lisnawati/AP)

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.7 quake was centred 82 kilometres (51 miles) to the south-west of Denpasar on Bali at a depth of 91 kilometres (57 miles).

The national disaster agency posted photos on its Twitter account showing a damaged Hindu temple in Bali and a damaged house in Banyuwangi in East Java.

Efek gempa di Rajegwesi Banyuwangi Jawa timur pic.twitter.com/Qlq6dU9vql — BNPB Indonesia (@BNPB_Indonesia) July 16, 2019

Indonesia, home to more than 260 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on what is known as the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.

A powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.

