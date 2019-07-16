News World News

Tuesday 16 July 2019

Buildings damaged as earthquake shakes Bali in Indonesia

The quake damages homes and temples but does not have the potential to cause a tsunami.

A damaged temple in Bali, Indonesia, after a sub-sea earthquake (Firdia Lisnawati/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

A sub-sea earthquake has hit Bali, Lombok and East Java, causing damage to homes and temples, Indonesian authorities said.

The geophysics agency said the quake did not have the potential to cause a tsunami.

People check a damaged temple in Bali, Indonesia (Firdia Lisnawati/AP)

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.7 quake was centred 82 kilometres (51 miles) to the south-west of Denpasar on Bali at a depth of 91 kilometres (57 miles).

The national disaster agency posted photos on its Twitter account showing a damaged Hindu temple in Bali and a damaged house in Banyuwangi in East Java.

Indonesia, home to more than 260 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on what is known as the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.

A powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.

PA Media

