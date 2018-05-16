BT to bring call centres back to UK and launch ‘converged network’

BT has pledged to bring all its call centres back to the UK and Ireland and is planning a converged broadband and mobile network as part of raft of announcements for its customers.

The company, which announced last week that it is to axe around 13,000 jobs over three years, said it will return to the high street in the form of taking space in 620 EE shops to promote its own products.

All customer calls will be answered in centres across the UK by 2020, the company said. They are part of 24 strategic moves announced on Wednesday by BT’s consumer business chief executive Marc Allera, aimed at encouraging consumers to sign up with BT for their mobile, broadband and wi-fi.

You can watch a short video about our Best Connected plan here 📺 pic.twitter.com/Sk711ddycX — Marc Allera (@MarcAllera) May 16, 2018 Mr Allera said: “We’re investing across BT, EE and Plusnet so that we can provide our customers with the widest choice of products and services, on the best networks, and with the best service in the UK. “We’re beginning our journey to create one converged, smart network built on our world-leading fixed and mobile networks – going beyond 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi and ultrafast broadband to seamlessly connect our customers wherever they are to the things that matter most to them.”

Last week, BT also said it planned to exit its headquarters in central London. It explained that it was making moves to simplify its operating model by “de-layering” its management structure and ensuring there are “fewer, bigger, more accountable leadership roles”.

Commenting on the business plan last week, chief executive Gavin Patterson said BT was in a position to be a “leader in converged connectivity and services”.

