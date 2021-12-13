BT creates 150 new jobs in North East in EE call centre expansion

BT has announced plans to create 150 new jobs as part of a multimillion-pound refurbishment of its second contact centre in Newcastle.

The company said it has started the recruitment process for full-time workers and expects to fill the positions over the next six months.

Staff will operate the phones for BT’s mobile network, EE, and will be part of the telecom giant’s largest call centre in the UK.

BT’s current North Tyneside building will undergo a major revamp with state-of-the-art technology and facilities, the company said, and will house 1,500 EE workers.

It follows a recent overhaul of the company’s Gosforth contact centre and will be completed by the autumn, BT added.

Nick Lane, managing director for consumer customer services at BT, said: “BT is fully committed to Tyneside and we are really pleased to be creating new and permanent local EE jobs as well as investing in a second multimillion-pound office refurbishment in the area.

BT Group says it generates £1 in every £60 produced in the North East and generated £1.1 billion for the local economy in gross value added during the last financial year, with 13,700 jobs in the area.